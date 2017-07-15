Rapper ScHoolboy Q Says United Airlines Lost His Dog — and He Wants Answers!

ScHoolboy Q is hoping to bring his lost dog home.

The hip hop artist, 30, tweeted on Friday that United Airlines had placed one of his dogs on the wrong flight.

“You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers,” he tweeted.

You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 14, 2017

The airline responded to his tweet, writing, “We want to look into this further. Please DM us the airway bill. ^MD.”

We want to look into this further. Please DM us the airway bill. ^MD https://t.co/Y6hG6uklaR — United (@united) July 14, 2017

ScHoolboy Q, whose real name is Quincy Matthew Hanley, posted a picture of his two dogs on Instagram in June, writing, “Follow my sons…… @Halldale_canecorso_ & @figaro_doberman.”

Follow my sons……. @Halldale_canecorso_ & @figaro_doberman_ A post shared by ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

It is unclear which of his dogs was placed on the wrong flight.

Check back for updates.