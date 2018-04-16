San Diego Zoo and Safari Park Treated to Trio of Adorable Cheetah Cubs

What is better than one baby animal? Three!

The San Diego Zoo recently welcomed a trio of baby cheetah cubs, one male and two females. The triplets, who were born Jan. 6, started attracting hopeful crowds, eager to get a glimpse of the furballs, to San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Ione and Paul Harter Animal Care Center nursery back in February. According to the zoo, the new cheetahs have been playing up their cuteness for their audiences, romping around with each other, looking out at the people passing by, and cozily settling down for nice naps.

The San Diego Zoo is part of the Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition (CBCC), which includes nine breeding facilities that work to prevent the extinction of the big cat. San Diego Zoo Global has worked for more than 40 years on this project and is responsible for assisting in the birth of 160 cubs.

The work that the CBCC does is important for protecting the cheetah population, which is dwindling. San Diego Zoo states, “[Cheetahs] are classified as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.”

Originally brought to the nursery due to issues under their inexperienced mother’s care, the trio of cheetah cubs has since moved back to the off-exhibit Cheetah Breeding Center. While guests visiting the San Diego Zoo Safari Park can’t see the newborns now, there are plans to place the cubs back on public display at the Okavango Outpost at the Safari Park sometime in the near future.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

The siblings got their names after an online vote in which Safari Park patrons were able to weigh in with their opinions. The three Cheetahs earned names powerful enough to represent their species. The two girls were named Tadala, which means we have been blessed in Chewa, and Lesedi, which means light in Tswana. The boy was named Jabula, which means rejoice in Zulu.

Although they will be a force to be reckoned with when they grow up, right now they look cute enough to cuddle!