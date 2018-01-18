Salma Hayek Mourns the Death of Her 18-Year-Old Dog Lupe: 'I Have No Words'

Salma Hayek is mourning the loss of a beloved member of her family.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 51, shared a photo of herself and her dog, Lupe, on Instagram Wednesday writing a sweet tribute to her friend of 18 years.

“With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe,” Hayek wrote in the caption. “I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit.”

“I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me,” the actress continued. “May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven.”

Hayek continued the tribute in Spanish, writing, “Con el corazón lleno de amor y dolor le dije adiós a mi Lupe. Le estoy muy agradecida por enriquecer mi vida con su grandioso espíritu por 18 años. No tengo palabras ni lágrimas que describan lo que ella fue para mí. Correrá libre con mis otros perros que ya la esperaban en el paraíso canino #dog #bff #doglover.”

Lupe’s death comes two years after she lost another one of her beloved dogs.

In 2016, The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress’ neighbor shot her 9-year-old dog, Mozart, after it allegedly ran into their garage and began attacking their dogs, according to the Associated Press.

Hayek shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I haven’t posted for a week as I been mourning the death of my dog, Mozart who I personally delivered out of his mother’s womb.”

“He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart. I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone.”

She added, “He loved his territory and never strayed away… he was the most loving and loyal companion. He didn’t deserve a slow and painful death.”

The animal lover often expresses her fondness for her pets, many of which she adopted.

“I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I’m sure I’m forgetting something!” Hayek said on the Ellen DeGeneres show in October 2013.

“You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone. Oh I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, 20 chickens, same with the rabbits be careful just buy one.”