Runaway New York Slaughterhouse Bull Has Found Happily Ever After Thanks to Jon Stewart

It seemed like a April Fool’s Day joke, when, on April 1, 2016, news spread of a bull, destined for the slaughterhouse, who escaped from where he was being kept and started roaming the streets of Queens in New York City.

Frank, as he is now known, was eventually tranquilized and brought into the Brooklyn branch of the Animal Care Centers of NYC, where staff wondered what their next move should be. Farm Sanctuary, an animal organization dedicated to rescuing abused farm animals, was called in and Frank’s road to freedom started to emerge. Out of all of Farm Sanctuary’s dedicated volunteers and supporters, it was former Daily Show host Jon Stewart who volunteered to drive the getaway car for Frank.

Stewart and his wife, Tracey, own Bufflehead Farm in New Jersey, a location affiliated with Farm Sanctuary, and are dedicated to helping animals live out happy lives. The couple was set on getting to the bull before anyone decided to bring him back to his original destination: the slaughterhouse.

Knowing a good thing when he saw it, Frank eagerly trotted into the trailer that the Stewarts drove down and was ferried off to Farm Sanctuary’s location in Watkin’s Glen, New York, where he has remained ever since, contentedly roaming the peaceful, green hills of his forever home.

So on April Fool’s Day, a day which a year ago could have been Frank’s last, this beloved bull is celebrating one year of love, hope and freedom.