Don't Call Them Fat! 'Round Boys' Are the Cutest New Animal Internet Trend of 2018

Fat shaming is a cruel, but popular, pastime in the human world. Not so in today’s pet world.

Judging by the growing popularity of the Round Animals account on Twitter, pleasantly plump is the way to be in 2018 if you want a slew of new Internet fans. To be clear, the exact terminology is “round boy,” and it comes in many breeds, species, textures and sizes.

The A.V. Club recently called attention to the trend, and now people can’t get enough.

A cinnamon roll pic.twitter.com/rmqvPEjBwP — Round animals (@round_boys) January 12, 2018

Cats, dogs, rabbits, raccoons, chinchillas, hedgehogs, hamsters …

… even less furry, yet spherical creatures are included in this celebration of “the round life.”

The roundest boys out there (dessert rain frogs) pic.twitter.com/VIV6TkazkW — Round animals (@round_boys) January 6, 2018

Of course, very good boys (and girls) of the canine variety are always a fan favorite.

The Round Animals Twitter account — purveyors of the ideal “round boy” shape — has been around (hehe) for just over a month, and already it has given new meaning to the phrase “world wide web.”

And it makes total sense. Love makes the world go ’round, after all. (And round makes the world fall in love, duh.)

We see you 2018 — the shape of things to come is most definitely round and, in some cases, rotund. Cheers!

Cheers, round boys (and girls).

And sweet dreams.