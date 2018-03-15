Rooster Named Frog Kind of Acts Like a Dog and Is Devoted to His Teen Owner

We heard of a parrot riding on its owner’s shoulder, but not a rooster.

This is one of Frog the rooster’s favorite perches. Inseparable from his owner Savannah, the friendly fowl can often be found next to her face or following close behind her.

When the two are forced to be apart, like when Savannah is at school, Frog eagerly awaits her return. The bird is often so excited to reunite with his companion that he will run to greet Savannah at the school bus.

Frog’s family knew he was something special from the start. Ever since the rooster was a little chick, he has preferred the company of people and the attention they offer.