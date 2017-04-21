WATCH: River Monsters' Final Season Will Be the Biggest, Deepest and Most Extreme Yet

For eight seasons Jeremy Wade has gone hand-to-fin, face-to-face with some of the weirdest, wildest and most wonderful creatures on this planet. Now, for his final season, Wade is going even farther.

In this exclusive peek at the ninth season of River Monsters, fans can get a look at the extremes Wade is willing to go to, to show us the craziest underwater animals our world has to offer.

Wade told PEOPLE that in this season, he goes deeper into the ocean waters than he — and many others — have ever gone before. And he is conducting this harrowing journey in a tiny, homemade submersible.

Tune in to the River Monsters premiere on Sunday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, to make sure you don’t miss a minute of this thrilling final season.