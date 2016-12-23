Rhino-‘Obsessed’ Actor Nicholas Hoult to Drive Rickshaw Across India for Conservation

Nicholas Hoult’s rhino love runs deep.

“I still have a wooden carving of a rhino I was given on holiday when I was three, and since then I’ve been obsessed,” he tells PEOPLE in an email. “They’re like living dinosaurs … when I heard about the horrific poaching and numbers of rhinos being killed unnecessarily, I wanted to try and raise awareness and support to keep them in the wild for future generations.”

Those early first memories have stuck with the X-Men actor — which is why he’s embarking on a Rickshaw Race in India next month to help the WWF with rhino conservation efforts. He recently got a rhino refresher when he traveled with the WWF to Nepal and met Mayure, an orphaned baby rhino being cared for by the National Trust for Nature Conservation.

“He was attacked by a crocodile and his parents couldn’t be found, but now he’s being looked after,” says Hoult, who came face-to-face with the critically endangered animal. “It’s just like being around an oversized, much more dense, family dog, really. He eats a lot, is playful and doesn’t like being put to bed.”

Hoult and two of his childhood friends — Carlos Adams and Nick Atkins — will set off on Jan. 2 in the rickshaw to raise money for two important charities, the WWF and the Teenage Cancer Trust, a group that supports teens fighting cancer.

“We decided to give the challenge a go after it was suggested by another friend, even though none of us are particularly skilled or prepared for this sort of thing,” says Hoult, who will visit Chitwan National Park along the way, which is home to around 605 of Nepal’s 645 rhinos. “It’ll be tough at times for sure but our plan is to just stick together and not panic. If that fails, then we’ll panic and split up.”

Panic seems likely since none of the men has had any practice driving the vehicle, which is described as a “glorified lawnmower” on their fundraising page.

“They’re notoriously unreliable and Indian roads aren’t the easiest to navigate from what I’ve heard, so it could be tricky,” he adds. “Also they’re tiny so it’s going to be cramped for three of us for two weeks. We may end up getting really attached to that mode of transport and bring it home, see if it catches on.”

But before they can even think about home, they’ve got to finish the race. The 1,800+ miles will include a lot of good music and help from a few good Samaritans.

“I think a majority of our time will be spent trying to figure out where we are or should be going. After that, it’ll be filled with inspiring hits from the 80’s and definitely taking in some Indian culture as none of us have been to that part of the world before,” he says. “There’s no support team or help so we’re going to be relying on the kindness of strangers a lot.”

Follow @The GhandiWarhols Rickshaw Run Jan. 2-15 on Instagram and to donate to their fundraiser, click here.