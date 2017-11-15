Reunited! Chrissy Teigen’s Beloved Bulldog Is Back Home — But Is Facing Tough Health Battle

He’s back!

Chrissy Teigen rejoiced in welcoming her beloved bulldog Puddy home after rushing him to the hospital this past weekend.

The Lip Sync Battle star, 31, shared a video of herself excitedly showing him off, writing, “My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you.”

My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you pic.twitter.com/3kpdQAFxsj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2017

Her 19-month-old daughter, Luna, was also on hand to welcome Puddy back, standing by as her mother said, “Look who’s back! Look who’s back! Oh, my baby.”

…he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2017

Turning the camera to Luna, Teigen asks her, “Is he back?”

In a second tweet, Teigen gave more details on Puddy’s health, writing, “…he does have a tumor on his heart and he’s basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving.”

At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts 😦 my first born baby — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2017

Teigen and John Legend‘s oldest pet was taken to the vet on Sunday, with Teigen tweeting that she was with her “old man bulldog” and needed happy thoughts to help and her “first born baby.”

Fans of the model were quick to respond with their concern, with one follower asking if there were any updates on Puddy’s condition.

Teigen responded: “Heart failure but he is stable at the moment — not sleeping tonight that’s for sure.”

True to her word, Teigen tweeted early Monday morning that she was still at the hospital with Puddy.

The bulldog is one of Teigen and Legend’s four dogs. The couple also has two Frenchies, Penny and Pippa, and another English bulldog, Pepper, who they adopted this October.