Rescue Pup Rings in New Year with 15 New Puppies

Good golly, Miss Molly!

A dog currently in the care of the You Lucky Dog Rescue of Alpharetta, Georgia, gave birth to a whopping 15 puppies on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The rescue tells PEOPLE that the pooch went into labor around noon on New Year’s Eve and thirteen of the puppies were born that day, the remaining two arrived in the new year.

“Starting off the new year with FIFTEEN puppies!!” the rescue wrote on Facebook on Jan. 1. “We believe Molly may have had the LAST PUPPY born in ATL in 2016 and the FIRST PUPPY born in 2017. Let’s hope she’s not going for 17 in 2017. We have a supplemental bottle-feeding plan in place to assist Molly and family.”

Before the blessed event, a very-pregnant Molly was sadly surrendered by her owner to a community animal control shelter.

“We are thankful that we were able to rescue her before she delivered at the shelter where the puppies could potentially be exposed to deadly diseases,” the rescue said. “And, we are grateful that this will be Molly’s last contribution to the pet overpopulation crisis. At the appropriate time, all of the puppies will also be altered before being adopted into loving homes.”

If you’re interested in fostering some of the puppies before they’re ready to be adopted into homes, email the rescue at info@youluckydogrescue.org or fill out a foster application online.

Citing the statistic of more than 2 million pets being euthanized annually in the United States, the You Lucky Dog Rescue urges dog and cat owners to spay and neuter their pets.

If you need help locating no cost/low cost spay-neuter options in the Atlanta metro area, email the rescue at info@youluckydogrescue.org or complete the search form on the North Shore Animal League America’s website.