Rescue Kitten with an Eye Patch Is a Purring Pirate All Year Round (See Photos!)

No, this baby cat isn’t just dressed up as an adorable pirate for Halloween. Scar the kitten is a rescue who was found by his mom, marine biologist Savannah Anas, in a remote area with a life-threatening eye infection.

“I’ve done a lot of work with biology and diseases and infections,” Anas, an Arcata, California, native told ABC News. “I knew that with the infection being so close to his brain, it was most likely fatal.”

Weighing in at a teeny 8.5 oz. pre-operation, Anas said the veterinarian was uncertain the kitten would survive surgery as he was too small to be fitted with a breathing tube or hooked up to machines. The vet said Scar had a 50/50 chance of survival. Fortunately, this furry little fighter beat the odds.

Nowadays, this miracle mini-meower wears a stylish, handmade eyepatch (with his cute name etched on it, of course) to help aid the healing process. However, his compromised vision doesn’t slow him down.

Anas, who says she never expected to own a cat, brings him everywhere — including hikes (and games of hide-n-seek) through the forest, trips to the boat dock and jaunts to the beach to stalk seagulls while his mama goes freediving.

“He wanted to live and I needed to help him,” she said. “I’m so glad I found him. I became a mom overnight. It’s very fun, but it’s a lot of work. He’s so fantastic. It’s so rewarding.”

You can follow more of Scar’s adventures on his Instagram, @kitten_with_the_eyepatch.