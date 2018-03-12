This Handsome Rescue Cat Runs His Own Hotel

Unlike a lot of free-loading house cats, Hamlet has a job. He runs a hotel.

The handsome orange tabby “works” at New York City’s Algonquin Hotel, which has had a feline on staff since the 1930s. The first cat to live at the hotel was a stray that wandered into the lobby and was taken in by The Algonquin.

Ever since, the hotel has made sure to have an adopted kitty living in the lobby. All the boys are orange tabbies named Hamlet and all the girls are ragdoll cats named Maltida. Most important, all the felines are rescues.

The current Hamlet is the 11th cat to live the high life at the Algonquin. Before moving into his new digs, he was living in a feral cat colony.

Talk about an upgrade!