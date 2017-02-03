Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins Loves the Puppy Bowl Because 'There Are No Losers'

Kirk Cousins is going to have a hard time choosing a channel on Sunday.

The Washington Redskins quarterback obviously loves football, but like many of us, he also adores puppies.

Cousins is serving as the Puppy Bowl ambassador this year, and he is a natural.

The athlete and his wife are dog foster parents and have already helped close to 10 dogs find forever homes, including Bentley the Goldendoodle, who they just couldn’t let go. The lucky pup now lives full time with the Cousins family,

“It’s a great way to find out what you like and help dogs. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Cousins told PEOPLE, on why all animal lovers should trying fostering pets.

Speaking of wins, Cousins considers Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl a big one.

“I love that people tune in. They have had a 100% adoption success rate for every dog involved over the past 13 years,” he shared.

This, as Cousins points out, is a good thing for everyone, especially the dozens of adoptable dogs who take part in the game each year.

“In this bowl, there are no losers.”

Tune in to Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl on Feb. 5 at 3p ET/ 12p PT