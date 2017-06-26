The Adorable Reason Kim Kardashian Got Daughter North a Puppy

North West‘s adorable new puppy is taking after her famous family and breaking the internet, but there’s another purpose for the pet.

A source close to Keeping Up With the Kardashians tells PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian West hopes bringing the still unnamed dog into the family will teach her daughter about responsibility.

“North has been asking for a puppy for a long time,” the source says. “Kim thought it was a good idea for North to take care of a puppy. It could prepare her for baby sibling too.”

North is already a big sister to brother Saint, 1, but news broke last week that Kardashian West and Kanye West have hired a surrogate for a third child.

“She really misses having a baby in the family,” a source close to the reality star tells PEOPLE. “They looked for a while before they found the perfect surrogate.”

Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian shared a new photo to Instagram that stretches the limits of adorable starring North and her fluffy friend.

“My little Northie! This face 😍😍,” “Auntie KoKo” — captioned the super-cute moment.

The still-unnamed female pup was a recent gift from Kardashian West, whose sister Kourtney Kardashian gave her own daughter Penelope Scotland, 5 next month, a lookalike that Penelope named Honey.

Kardashian West’s eldest child marked her birthday earlier this month amid well wishes from all her famous family members, and a celebration at — where else? — Chuck E. Cheese’s.

“Birthday girl,” read one Snapchat photo, showing North sitting in front of a big purple-and-white-iced cake with sprinkles and wearing a crown headband as she prepares to blow out her candles.

North also joined forces with cousin Penelope on Saturday for a Moana-themed birthday bash, complete with a petting zoo and visits from the movie characters.