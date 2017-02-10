Rasputin the Goat’s Record-Breaking Horns Help Him Get Cool Goat Girlfriend

This is goat is GOAT, as in the Greatest of All Time, when it comes to horn span.

Rasputin is a Walliser black-necked goat who lives in Austria and has the world’s largest horn spread for a living goat, as verified by Guinness World Records.

The 8-year-old’s horns measure 53.23 in. from tip to pointy tip. But Rasputin, who is named for Russia’s Czar Nicholas II’s nefarious adviser, doesn’t let his horns go to his head. His owner, Martin Pirker, says he is a good goat who is a great to his lady Lily and their son, Lucky.

“When the goat was 5 years old, I started measuring his horns. I had colleagues in Switzerland who were trying to beat records so I decided to measure my goat, too,” Pirker said. “Rasputin is a very nice goat, he never hurt anybody, he’s very careful.”

To earn his Guinness Record status, Rasputin just beat out Uncle Sam the goat, who has a horn span of 52 in.