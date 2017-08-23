Rare White Koala Joey Is Born at Australia Zoo — and You Can Help Name Her!

Hold on for cuteness overload.

The Australia Zoo welcomed its first white Koala Joey in January, but she just recently ventured out of her mother’s pouch. The unnamed Joey was one of 12 born and is the only white one, making her quite unique.

According to the zoo’s website, the Joey is not albino, which would be less unusual. The BBC reports that her color might change over time, and that the zoo has asked the public for help in naming her.

Several people took to the zoo’s Facebook page to give suggestions on the name, such as Elsa (after the Disney princess), Leanne and Lucky.

The little joey is on display at the Australia Zoo’s ‘Mums and Bubs’ section alongside other koala mothers and joeys.