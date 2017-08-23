People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Pets

Rare White Koala Joey Is Born at Australia Zoo — and You Can Help Name Her!

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

BEN BEADEN/AUSTRALIA ZOO/EPA

Hold on for cuteness overload.

The Australia Zoo welcomed its first white Koala Joey in January, but she just recently ventured out of her mother’s pouch. The unnamed Joey was one of 12 born and is the only white one, making her quite unique.

BEN BEADEN/AUSTRALIA ZOO/EPA
BEN BEADEN/AUSTRALIA ZOO/EPA

According to the zoo’s website, the Joey is not albino, which would be less unusual. The BBC reports that her color might change over time, and that the zoo has asked the public for help in naming her.

Several people took to the zoo’s Facebook page to give suggestions on the name, such as Elsa (after the Disney princess), Leanne and Lucky.

The little joey is on display at the Australia Zoo’s ‘Mums and Bubs’ section alongside other koala mothers and joeys.