Rare Kitten Born with Two Faces Is Beating the Odds and Winning Hearts

No, you’re not seeing double, and yes, this exceedingly rare kitten is real.

Her name is Bettie Bee, and she was born on Dec. 12 to a normal house cat in Eastern Cape, South Africa. She’s one of three kittens in the litter, but clearly, Bettie Bee is unique.

This baby is known as a “Janus cat,” and while some struggle (due to problems nursing, among other health issues), others can live long, prosperous lives — like the famous Frank and Louie who lived to the ripe old age of 15.

Since she is an at-risk kitten, the mama cat’s owner brought her to a nearby cat rescuer known for taking in special-needs cats, reports Newsweek.

Bettie Bee’s rescuer, who has opted to remain anonymous, wrote in an email to Newsweek that she started tube-feeding the kitten and that she “can feed either mouth, both are functional, both lead to the stomach.”

The rescuer has also started a Facebook page for Bettie Bee, “because of high demand from people to see her progress and too many strangers on my personal profile. So everyone who sent me messages and friend requests to follow BB can like this page.”

And while Bettie Bee is certainly rare, it is even more rare for a Janus cat to survive — and thrive.

“She is thriving, growing like a normal kitten,” her rescuer told Newsweek. “She has been to the vet when she was one day old. We decided it’s best to take her back for scans, etc. when she is a bit bigger.”

Best of luck to Bettie Bee and her human family in the new year. We look forward to watching this special kitty grow.