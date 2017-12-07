Close to 30 Horses Burned to Death at Ranch Caught in Creek Fire Blaze

As wildfires continuing to rage across California, some of those already hit by the Creek and Skirball fires are beginning to assess the damage.

Unfortunately for Rancho Padilla in Tujunga Canyon, the damages are devastating. On Tuesday, the flames of the Creek Fire started to rip through the ranch, reports KTLA, claiming the lives of nearly 30 horses.

The Padilla family, who owns the facility and lives just up the hill from the ranch, awoke on Tuesday morning to find some of the barns and other buildings already on fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after they awoke, and told the family to leave and move to safety.

“All I could think about was the horses, the horses, the horses. And they were like, ‘Get out, get out, get out,’ ” said Patricia Padilla. “That’s my biggest heartbreak.”

While the family did what they could for the horses before they fled, not all of the animals were spared.

On Wednesday, when the Padillas returned to their ranch, still smoldering from the Creek Fire, they found the charred remains of the horses who were unable to escape the fires that burned down several on the ranch’s barns.

While the family knows they can rebuild the ranch, which was started 20 years ago, they also know there is no replacing the horses they lost.