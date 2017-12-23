Delilah Rene Luke is healing with the help of her family — including her husband, Paul Warner.

The iconic radio host revealed on Friday she was given a heartwarming and unusual surprise by Warner — a zebra named Zafari — in honor her 18-year-old son, Zack, who died by suicide in October. It is the second zebra to join the family at their Port Orchard, Washington, home!

Delilah, who has since returned to her show, tells PEOPLE Zack “loved” the fact that their family already had a zebra.

“Zena the Zebra joined our family several years ago now,” she says. “She was born in captivity and her mother died shortly after. We rescued her and have given her a good home with space to frolic, and a constant companion in Thor the mini-donkey.”

Delilah shares Zack would use the zebra as a pick-up line, saying, “Hey, I have a zebra, wanna come over sometimes and meet her?”

“Imagine my surprise and delight, when my hubby Paul came rolling into the driveway just a few days ago pulling a horse trailer, and out steps not a horse, but… another zebra!”

Delilah's son Zack Delilah

Zafari has been a joy for the romance radio host, who had also previously lost another son, 16-year-old Sammy, in 2012 to complications from sickle cell anemia.

“Zafari too was born in captivity but is a far, far different animal than Zena,” Delilah says. “HE LIKES PEOPLE!”

As for Warner, who she married in 2012, Delilah says it was his “way of honoring both Zack and me, bringing this beautiful living creature into my care.”

The mother of 13 broke the news of her son’s death on her Facebook page and said she would be taking a break from her show and social media.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote to her 1.4 million fans. “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”