Puppy Tormented by Kids and Covered in Glue Gets Life-Changing Makeover

When Pascal arrived at the He’art of Rescue shelter near Istanbul, Turkey, he hardly looked like a puppy at all.

He was covered in dirt and glue that had hardened into a painful shell on his skin. The dog was found after he was tormented by a group of children.

The kids covered the innocent puppy in glue, dragged him through the mud and then left him to fend for himself. Thankfully, his saviors stepped in.

Pascal, who was most likely living as a stray when the children found him, was malnourished and had severely irritated skin when he arrived at the shelter. But with a little love, professional care and a very important haircut, Pascal was finally able to heal, recovering from life on the street and the abuse.

Now he is nearly recognizable — in a good way! Gone is the crusty and depressed statue of a dog that first arrived at the shelter and in his place is a thriving, playful, fluffy puppy that is well on the road to recovery — and in a new forever home. Watch the video above to see his amazing transformation.