Pet parents do so much for their fur babies: feed them, walk them, bathe them, clean up their poop. While we are pretty sure our pups appreciate us for all we do, wouldn’t it be satisfying to know for certain that they understand just how devoted we really are?

Well, a woman named Angiee has proof her puppy is grateful. Her video of the dog named Brownie saying, “Thank you,” has gone viral on Twitter.

BROWNIE JUST REPEATED ME HAHA IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/vKLGV2ItzK — ANGELica (@Angiee_Avacadoo) July 25, 2017

The video, posted on July 25, has nearly 255,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 95,000 times.

“BROWNIE JUST REPEATED ME HAHA IM CRYING,” wrote Angiee. In the video itself, the proud dog owner coaches her young puppy to say thank you.

“Say thank you, say thank you,” she commands.

Brownie whines a little bit, then barks back. “Thank you,” he seemingly responds …

… to which his mom exclaims: “Oh, I love you!”

Since the viral Tweet, Angiee has continued to post about her pup.

Brownie is going viral rn, sweetie you're doing amazing, even in your sleep. Being famous is tuff. pic.twitter.com/p63dJuMiil — ANGELica (@Angiee_Avacadoo) July 26, 2017

She’s hoping that Brownie’s newfound fame will get her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen, if you see this, hit up Brownie and Angiee, okay?

I'm lucky to be his mom. 😢💕 pic.twitter.com/FJyV8Q6S0I — ANGELica (@Angiee_Avacadoo) July 31, 2017

Aww, Brownie truly is a prince among puppies. Thanks for being you, Brownie!