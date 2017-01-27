Puppy Pile Up: New York Truck Crash Leads to 104 Puppies Being Rescued

A traffic accident turned into an adorable, yet concerning surprise.

On Tuesday, a box truck overturned on Interstate 86 near Avoca, New York. According to UPI, the New York State Police arrived on the scene and found 104 puppies spilling out of the vehicle.

The truck flipped after the driver, Emily Woodrum of Missouri, lost control of the vehicle in the passing lane, hitting the shoulder of the Interstate.

All of the baby dogs were rescued from the accident by troopers and tow truck operators, with two sustaining serious injuries and several other sustaining minor injuries. All of the dogs hurt during the crash are expected to recover. The Finger Lakes SPCA and Bath Veterinary Hospital housed all of the puppies while transport back home was arranged.

While none of the puppies show signs of abuse, the Finger Lakes SPCA posted on Facebook that it believes the dogs could have been on their way from a puppy mill to be sold at local pet stores.

“No health issues that would indicate an animal cruelty concern could be ascertained by veterinary medical professionals who examined the puppies. We are not aware of any other specific laws that would have allowed the transfer of ownership of these puppies to our agency nor were we directed by law enforcement to retain the animals,” the shelter wrote online in an update about the pups. “While we too abhor puppy mills, we know of no means to legally confiscate animals only because there is a strong likelihood that a puppy came from one.”

Currently, all but four of the puppies have been released for transport back to the company who paid for the board and health care of the dogs during their stay at the New York shelters. The four remaining pups will likely be adopted out by the Finger Lakes SPCA, who is pursuing a release of ownership.