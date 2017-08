PEOPLE's Pet Vet, Dr. Evan Antin of the Conejo Valley Veterinary Hospital, has been giving us pro tips on our cats and dogs for a while, but this latest Instagram snap with a handful of aww-dorable (and adoptable!) puppies had us wondering: just how many cute pics of Dr. Antin and puppies could we find? The answer is at least 30, and we took on the tough task of rounding them up here for you. Follow him on Instagram @dr.evanantin for more!