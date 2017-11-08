The Cutest Clip You'll See Today: Doggone Tired Puppy Passes Out in Her Water Bowl

Ask anyone who is on a diet and trying to drink eight glasses of water a day: hydration is exhausting.

Belanie the white golden retriever puppy can relate. She’s not dieting though; on the contrary, she’s a growing pup! But all the running around with her siblings and subsequent rehydration at the water bowl has left her positively pooped.

Night✨ A post shared by Tucker Annie Ashley 🐾 (@tuckerandanniewhitegoldens) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

This sleepy little lady is but one of multiple adorable stars of an Instagram account called Tucker and Annie White Goldens.

Technically known as English Cream Golden Retrievers, this family of Fidos — with their flowing platinum locks and frequently matching bandanas — simply couldn’t be any cuter.

Just working on my speaking voice. #tuckersgrandpups #soundon A post shared by Tucker Annie Ashley 🐾 (@tuckerandanniewhitegoldens) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Seriously. We can hardly handle all the puppy power in that video. No wonder this crew of cutie pies got to guest star on an episode of Top Chef Jr.!

Let’s just hope Belanie didn’t fall asleep on the job.