People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Animal Rescue

Clever Puppy Claws Hole Into Couch to Survive House Fire

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

An Apex, North Carolina, puppy proved he is wise beyond his years.

The little dog got caught in a house fire on Friday. But instead of freaking out, the pet clawed a hole into the upholstery of a sofa and hid inside.

According to WNCN, the Fairview Fire Department responded to the blaze. They were able to recover one dog from the home, but were having trouble locating the puppy the owners said was also inside.

RELATED VIDEO: What Should I Know Before Adopting a Shelter Dog?

After a thorough search, firefighters found the puppy in a couch they had moved earlier. Thanks to the pup’s quick thinking, it was unharmed. The older dog that firefighters removed from the house needed some oxygen, but was healthy otherwise.

Unfortunately, the home sustained serious damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown.