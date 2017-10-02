Clever Puppy Claws Hole Into Couch to Survive House Fire

An Apex, North Carolina, puppy proved he is wise beyond his years.

The little dog got caught in a house fire on Friday. But instead of freaking out, the pet clawed a hole into the upholstery of a sofa and hid inside.

According to WNCN, the Fairview Fire Department responded to the blaze. They were able to recover one dog from the home, but were having trouble locating the puppy the owners said was also inside.

After a thorough search, firefighters found the puppy in a couch they had moved earlier. Thanks to the pup’s quick thinking, it was unharmed. The older dog that firefighters removed from the house needed some oxygen, but was healthy otherwise.

Unfortunately, the home sustained serious damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown.