They're Tough, 'Ruff' and Really Cute: Meet Puppy Bowl 2018's Fluffy Contenders!

Animal lovers, this is your year! Puppy Bowl is returning on Sunday Feb. 4 on Animal Planet — and it's bigger than ever before.

Puppy Bowl XIV is packed with more than 90 baby dogs from upwards of 48 rescues. These fluffy contenders will be divided into "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff" for the big game, in a brand new stadium, where every puppy will be competing for the Chewy.com "Lombarky" trophy and Bissel's MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) award.

These furry footballers will be joined by Jokgu the piano-playing chicken, who will be pecking out the national anthem, plus baby barnyard animal cheerleaders and a rescue sloth referee.

But before we get to ahead of ourselves, let's meet the Puppy Bowl XIV's starting lineup, the adorable puppies picked to kick off the big event, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.