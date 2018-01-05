Puppies

They're Tough, 'Ruff' and Really Cute: Meet Puppy Bowl 2018's Fluffy Contenders!

These 90 rescue pooches will be competing in this year’s most adorable Super Bowl adaptation

By @kbendernyc

Animal lovers, this is your year! Puppy Bowl is returning on Sunday Feb. 4 on Animal Planet — and it's bigger than ever before. 

Puppy Bowl XIV is packed with more than 90 baby dogs from upwards of 48 rescues. These fluffy contenders will be divided into "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff" for the big game, in a brand new stadium, where every puppy will be competing for the Chewy.com "Lombarky" trophy and Bissel's MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) award. 

These furry footballers will be joined by Jokgu the piano-playing chicken, who will be pecking out the national anthem, plus baby barnyard animal cheerleaders and a rescue sloth referee. 

But before we get to ahead of ourselves, let's meet the Puppy Bowl XIV's starting lineup, the adorable puppies picked to kick off the big event, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. 

ALVIN 

Team: Fluff 

Rescue: Operation Paws for Homes

ANA 

Team: Ruff 

Rescue: Sebastian County Humane Association

BARRY

Team: Ruff 

Rescue: Nashville Humane Association

BEAR 

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Virginia Beach SPCA

BISCUIT

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Social Tees

BLUEBERRY PIE 

Team: Fluff

Rescue:  Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue

BOOMER

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Animal Friends Humane Society

BUCKALEW

Team:  Fluff

Rescue: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue

BUTTONS

Team:  Fluff

Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed

CARLO CARLINO

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Miami Dade County Animal Services 

CHANCE 

Team: Fluff 

Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed

EDWIN

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Humane Society of Greater Nashua

HANNAH

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Villalobos Animal Rescue

JENNIFER PAWRENCE

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue

JOY 

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Animal Aid Inc

JUNIPER 

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Animal Refuge League

KALEB 

Team: Fluff

Rescue: The Sato Project

KELLY BARKSON

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Suncoast Animal League

KITSY

Team: Ruff

Rescue: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue

LILA 

Team:  Fluff

Rescue: Morris Animal Refuge

LUNA 

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Blue Water Area Humane Society

MANGO

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Compassion Without Borders

MORRIS 

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue

MR. WIGGLESWORTH

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue

OLYMPIA

Team: Fluff 

Rescue: Big Fluffy Dog Rescue

PEANUT

Team: Ruff

Rescue: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue

PETREE

Team: Ruff

Rescue:  Center for Animal Health and Welfare

SALLY 

Team: Fluff

Rescue: City Dog Rescue

SAVANNAH

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Harley's Haven Dog Rescue

SOPHIE 

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed

STRIPE

Team: Fluff 

Rescue: One Tail at a Time

SUNNY

Team: Fluff

Rescue: All But Furgotten

TYLER 

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Shaggy Dog Rescue

VAUGHN

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Colorado Animal Welfare

