One Year After Adopting a Puppy Bowl Dog, How a PEOPLE Editor's Life Changed Forever

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl airs this Sunday ahead of that other big game. And while everyone is always excited to watch the serious cuteness on the field, there’s more to the show than just Team Ruff and Team Fluff: all of the puppies are rescues, and by the time the show airs several months after filming, most have been adopted.

One such lucky dog was Slippers, now Moxie, who found herself going home with PEOPLE Executive Editor Kate Coyne after the 2017 taping. Here, Coyne tells Moxie’s story.

One year ago, I was lucky enough to attend the Puppy Bowl — and even luckier to fall in love with and ultimately adopt a pup then known as Slippers, a Pomeranian/Poodle/Havanese mix who honestly looked more like a Star Wars promotional toy.

Courtesy Kate Coyne

She came into my life at an auspicious moment; I was five months pregnant, already a mom to twin boys, and had a large and lovable mutt at home. But as soon as I saw her, I knew she was meant to be mine, and soon Moxie, as we renamed her, was a part of the family.

Of course, only four months after she joined us, our family expanded yet again with the arrival of our other, newer little one, my daughter Eve. I worried at first what Moxie — who by that point was used to sleeping curled up next to me every night and was receiving quite a lot of babying herself — would think of Eve, and vice versa.

Turns out there was no need to fret: Moxie now thinks her primary role is to serve as Eve’s bodyguard, and Eve’s heartiest and best laughs are reserved for anything Moxie does. As a somewhat tiny baby at birth — barely more than 5 lbs. — Eve was outweighed by the 7.5-lbs. Moxie for a little while.

The scales now tip in my human baby girl’s favor, but as far as I’m concerned, they are perfectly matched.

Catch Puppy Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.