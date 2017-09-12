What better way to say “I do” than with the help of some baby dogs?

Iowa bride Samantha Clark is continuing a trend that we’ve been barking about for a while: puppy wedding bouquets.

Clark, 23, of Pleasantville, Iowa, contacted local shelter AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport with the cute idea, and the staff happily obliged, reports The Des Moines Register.

“I was worried they’d be skeptical,” Clark said, “but they were more than willing to help any way they could. They were awesome.”

The dog lover had longed dreamed of including her favorite animal in her big day (and found further inspiration on Pinterest), but said friends and family didn’t think she was quite crazy enough to go through with it. Luckily “everyone loved it,” she said, adding, “you can’t deny puppies.”

The shelter’s owner, Amy Heinz, also loved it.

“It was a really sweet way to bring raise awareness to rescue dogs,” said Heinz.

The puppies were nearly 8-week-old Chiweenies, a small Chihuahua/Dachshund mix, and they were a hit with guests at the wedding, as well as on the Interwebs. AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport shared the couple’s Sept. 9 wedding photos on Facebook, where it’s received more than the usual nuptial “likes” and shares.

RELATED VIDEO: The Easiest Ways to Make Your Home Safer for Your Pet

Most importantly, the pups’ presence inspired wedding guests to give toward the “dollar dance,” which raised proceeds for AHeinz57. Notably, the shelter recently traveled to Texas to help rescue 96 dogs and five cats displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Although the Clarks did not take a puppy home with them (they already have three dogs), the puppies’ foster mom attended the ceremony and reception, and the dogs will be available for adoption soon.