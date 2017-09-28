Bag of Newborn Puppies Dumped in Massachusetts River Rescued by Hero Kayaker

A kayaker made a shocking discovery in a river in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, on Sept. 24.

CBS News reports that the heroic boating enthusiast found a tied-up grain bag containing six newborn puppies dumped in the water near River Road.

Uxbridge Animal Control responded to the call for help and the puppies are now in its care.

“The puppies are currently being kept together and are being cared for by a professional until they are able to be adopted,” said an Uxbridge Police rep.

The Uxbridge Police Department also posted a message about the sad and revolting incident on Facebook.

“If you have any information that could lead us to the low life that could commit such a heinous act, contact Officer Benjamin Smoot at Uxbridge PD,” the police wrote in the post.

Anyone with information can call (508) 278-7755.