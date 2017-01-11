Puppies Abandoned in Sealed Box in Freezing Temps Are Looking for a New Start

Treated like trash at the beginning of their life, these six puppies are now looking for a happy ending.

According to KTUL, a sealed box containing the six pups was found abandoned by a Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, creek in frigid temperatures.

The sextet of 6-week-olds caught their first lucky break when a civilian walking near the creek noticed the box tip over and found the dogs stuck inside.

“They were freezing,” Breanne Luiskutty, a volunteer at Pet Adoption League who took in five of the puppies, told KTUL. “They weren’t even crying or anything because they were so cold.”

Those five puppies, two of which tested positive for Parvo, are staying with Luiskutty while recovering and receiving treatment to get them happy and healthy. The sixth pup, who has been given the name Matty, is hanging on at local animal hospital and is just starting to show signs that he may pull through and survive this horrible incident.

Tragically, pet abandonment is not uncommon in the area.

“They take them out to the country, dump them out there in boxes and trash bags,” Luiskutty said. “We had someone who saw a puppy get thrown out the window of a truck in a trash bag.”

This is an alarming trend to animal shelters, even kill shelters, which say they can help re-home animals if they are brought in.

“At least if you take them to a shelter, they are getting shelter, food, a chance to be adopted, and a chance to find a new home,” said Evan Fadem, executive director of Humane Society of Tulsa. “But if you leave a pet on the side of the road, they risk the chance of being attacked by a wild animal, hit by a car.”

Kill shelters can also put owners in contact with rescues and foster homes where surrendered animals will be safe from euthanization.

Luiskutty sees these pups as a tragic example of why people should have their pets spayed or neutered.

“I think it’s just a quick fix for people, but really it’s just irresponsible,” she said. “The whole reason they have that issue is because their pets aren’t spayed or neutered. Had that happened, had they had their pets spayed and neutered, they wouldn’t have that problem in the first place.”

Right now, Luiskutty is focused on getting pups back on their paws. To help cover the medical bills of these little fighters, visit their GoFundMe page.