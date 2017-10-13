We Tried It: A Pumpkin Spice 'Latte' for Your Pets

It’s that time of year again, when the ubiquitous term “Pumpkin Spice” is tacked on every product, from lattes to lipsticks.

Now, Honest Kitchen is taking this favorite fall flavor beyond human taste buds and sharing the seasonal speciality with our cat and dog friends.

That’s right — it’s time to play barista for your barking or purring pumpkin-loving baby. Pour the tasty blend over kibble or serve on its own with water (mixing with coconut may be OK for dogs, but ask your vet) for an anything-but-basic treat. Plus, pumpkin is high in fiber and a healthy addition to your pet’s digestive system.

We already know that humans love the stuff, but will our furry companions feel the same way? Watch the ultimate PSL taste test above — courtesy of these canine and feline stars from Best Friends Animal Society — and find out!