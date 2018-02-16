Puma Rescued from Russian Zoo Lives Luxurious Life as Insta-Famous House Cat

He loves his scratching post, chasing toys and stretching out on a soft blanket. In fact, the main difference between Messi the puma (named for football player Lionel Messi) and a regular house cat is not necessarily his size — though it certainly can’t be discounted! — but rather that he enjoys getting a good scrub in the bathtub.

Pumas (also popularly known as cougars or mountain lions) are meant to live in the wild. However, Messi was rescued from a Russian “contact zoo,” where he lived a terrible cramped life in a small space where anyone could come in and touch him. Messi was sick and needed around-the-clock care when humans named Sasha and Masha adopted him, reports Laughing Squid.

Nowadays, Messi lives the good life. The big cat is as spoiled as a domesticated kitty, and he has the Instagram account to prove it!

With over 299K followers, this gorgeous feline is no stranger to fame and we have a feeling he’s purrrfectly content that way.