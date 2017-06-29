Puff the Dress-Wearing Duck Wants You to Remember that ‘You Are Lovable’

It was love at first sight for Puff the Duck and Ashley, who first found Puff when she was just an itty-bitty duckling.

"I had just lost two very important loved ones back-to-back. I was feeling down so I decided to stop in to the local feed store to see the baby ducks that they had for spring. I love animals and I thought the sight of them would cheer me up," Ashley tells PEOPLE.

Ashley quickly locked on to Puff, one of the weaker ducklings getting pushed around by the others. When the owner of the ducklings told Ashley that they didn’t expect Puff to live much longer, Ashley decided to take her home and give her a chance.

Under her new mom's care, she thrived. For the first few weeks, Ashley carried the baby bird in a baby carrier strapped to her chest, forming an unbreakable bond with the sweet creature.

"Puff was so weak and tiny, she had a lot of special needs at first, so she was very slow to learn. I had to teach Puff how to fly and how to swim," Puff's mom remembers.