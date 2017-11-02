Puerto Rico Rescue Dog Survives Two Hurricanes, Only to Die in Philly Fire

Philadelphia’s Saved Me no-kill shelter lost a fighter last week.

On Oct. 25, a restaurant located next to a pet store called Doggie Style was destroyed by a fire. While the pet store was spared from severe fire damage, two canines being kept at Doggie Style died from smoke inhalation before firefighters could rescue them.

Both pups were rescues from Saved Me, staying at the pet store to meet more potential adopters, reports the Associated Press. One of the dogs, Yogi, was working on overcoming a string of bad luck: Before arriving in Philadelphia, Yogi survived two hurricanes in Puerto Rico and was brought to the mainland by rescuers in hopes that they could find a happy ending for the pooch. Unfortunately, the fire claimed him first.

The other dog, a Chihuahua mix named Precious, was pulled from an animal hoarding situation in Kentucky.

“Both were learning to make their way. Both loved other dogs. Both were learning that people are good,” shelter staff wrote in a memorial post for the dogs on Facebook.

Saved Me has started a GoFundMe in memory of Yogi and Precious, so staffers can help other animals get the second chance these two were tragically denied.