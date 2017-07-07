Dogs
9 Refreshing Products that Will Keep Your Dog Hydrated, Happy and Cool This Summer
We promise your pet will be safe and spoiled this summer
1 of 9
CABANA CANINE
Whether you are poolside, beachside or just outside, this cot keeps your pet's body off the hot ground and keeps him shaded from the harsh sun, all while looking good.
Buy it! Etna Dog Cot, $33.99; chewy.com
2 of 9
SUIT UP
With just a little water, this vest keeps your pup cool on hot days and during outdoor activities like hikes, camping and BBQs.
Buy it! Cooling Dog Vest, $14.99; petco.com
3 of 9
ICE, ICE BABY
Turn staying safe into a delicious treat. This product allows you to churn out tasty ice creations for your pet that will keep them hydrated, chilled and satisfied.
Buy it! Doggie Cone, $18.95; amazon.com
4 of 9
COLD TO THE BONE
Play time becomes chill time with this dog bone toy that can be frozen to keep canines from overheating.
Buy it! Freezable Bone Dog Toy, $6.99; petco.com
5 of 9
PROTECTED PAWS
Dog walks can become painful endeavors in the summer if it's too hot, since baking sidewalks can easily burn a pet's paw pads. These booties keep toe beans protected while also deflecting heat.
Buy it! Ultra Paws Cool Boots, $41.95; amazon.com
6 of 9
HYDRATION STATION
It is important for your pet to stay hydrated, especially during the summer. Make the idea of drinking water even more enticing to your dog with this filtered water fountain.
Buy it! Petsafe Drinkwell Sedona Pet Fountain, $57.99; amazon.com
7 of 9
LET'S CHILL
This handy mat keeps your pet cool for three hours at a time thanks to a gel inside that doesn't require freezing or electricity to recharge. Just leave the mat in an ambient temperature for as little as 20 minutes and it is good to go again.
Buy it! 2ME Pet Cooling Mat, $45.96; amazon.com
8 of 9
SPLASH ZONE
Don't just stop at water bowl, get your pet an entire pool to cool down in. This product gives water-loving dogs their own special place to splish, splash and relax.
Buy it! Cool Pup Splash About Dog Pool, $94.29; amazon.com
9 of 9
WATER BREAK
This bottle and bowl combo makes it easy for you and your pet to stay hydrated while you guys are out taking on the world.
Buy it! 2-in-1 Hydration and Snack Traveler, $11.99; petco.com
