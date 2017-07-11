Pets
The Best Prime Day Deals for Your Pets
You can’t forget your furry friends on one of the biggest online shopping days of the year!
By Kate Hogan
LUXE LITTER BOX
The Purina Tidy Cats Breeze Litter System starter kit will keep your home smelling fresh thanks to specially designed litter pellets and a pass-through system that collects urine on absorbent litter pads below.
Buy it! Purina Tidy Cats Breeze Litter System, $17.50; amazon.com
DOUBLE BOWL DOG AND CAT FEEDER
At 4-in. high, this stylish bamboo feeder helps promote better posture in cats and small dogs, and is water-resistant, so it won't warp or crack. It'll also look mighty nice in your kitchen. Comes with four stainless steel bowls.
Buy it! Premium Elevated Dog and Cat Feeder, $23.96; amazon.com
PETCUBE PLAY 1080
Keep up with your pet when you can't be home by communicating via the WiFi-enabled Petcube. You can even set a laser to play with your pet — and watch the whole thing via the free app.
Buy it! Petcube Play 1080p Video, $129; amazon.com
DOG BOOSTER CAR SEAT
With a renewed focus on pet safety in cars, now is a great time to consider a booster seat for your furry BFF. This one straps around the seatback and headrest and has a clip for your pet's leash, and features a removable liner for comfort and easy cleaning.
Buy it! Deluxe Dog Booster Car Seat by Devoted Doggy, $27.95; amazon.com
KONG MOOSE DOG TUG TOY
There are lots of cute pet toys on sale for Prime Day, but one of our favorites is this adorable, durable moose made by the great minds at Kong.
Buy it! Kong Tugger Knots Moose Dog Tug Toy; $5.73; amazon.com
PORTABLE PET CARRIER
Taking your pet on your summer vacation? Pack him up for the flight in this cozy airline-approved carrier, which weighs just 2.2 lbs., offers plentiful ventilation and has an adjustable padded shoulder strap.
Buy it! Pet Magasin Soft-Sided Carrier, $21.57; amazon.com
PET COOLING MAT
No batteries required! The gel inside will help cool your lounging pet no matter the temperature outside.
Buy it! AKC Pet Cooling Mat, $11.32; amazon.com
RETRACTABLE DOG LEASH
A must-have for those with energetic dogs, this leash extends to 16 feet and can handle dogs up to 110 lbs. Dog waste dispenser and bags included.
Buy it! TaoTronics Retractable Dog Leash, $11.99; amazon.com
AUTOMATIC PET FEEDER
Perfect for someone who's leaving their pet at home during a quick weekend getaway, this automatic feeder has six compartments for dry, moist or wet food, and lets you set the designated feeding times. Bonus: You can also use it to record a six-second message to your pet!
Buy it! Qpets Automatic Pet Feeder; $32.10; amazon.com
PET GROOMING BRUSH
This tool promises to stop shedding by 95 percent in just 10 minutes, cutting down on trips to the groomer — and vacuuming sessions at home! Usable on both dogs and cats.
Buy it! Pet Grooming Brush, $13.97; amazon.com