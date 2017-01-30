Pregnant Woman Told to Get Rid of Dogs Barks Back with Adorable Photoshoot

An animal rescuer and mother to five fur babies, Aditya Raheja recently welcomed her first human baby into the world.

According to Buzzfeed, when Raheja and her husband Sanjana Madappa of Bengaluru, India, found out they were expecting their first child together, they were told by many doctors, family and friends that she should consider surrendering their canine brood now that they were expecting.

This simply wasn’t an option for Raheja and Madappa, who adore their furry kids. To prove that there is plenty of room in their home and their lives for babies and puppies, the couple included their pack of precious pups in their maternity shoot.

The adorable results show that the dogs were just as excited for the new arrival as the parents.

And the photos proved to be prophetic. Shortly after posing for the photos, Raheja gave birth to a healthy baby boy, who is happily enjoying life with his five canine siblings.