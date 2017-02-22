People

Cats

Police Thank 911 Caller Who Called About Cat with Soup Can on Head

By @mylomickey

Posted on

How’s this for ‘chicken soup for the soul’?

Police in Rochester, New York, took to Facebook on Tuesday to thank the good Samaritan who called 911 when a cat “dumpster diving through recycling boxes” got its noggin stuck in a chicken noodle soup can.

“Thankfully someone called 911 and Ofc. Henion of our Animal Control saved the little fellow’s life,” said the Facebook post, which shared a picture of the struggling feline stuck inside the can. “His head was covered in soup; he immediately took off running and didn’t stay around for an ‘After Rescue Photo!'”

While the police department took the time to send a shout out — “Thank you to whoever called 911!” the post concluded — the public did a little thanking of their own on Facebook.

“Thank you for saving that poor baby!” wrote one of the many people who commented on the Facebook post.

