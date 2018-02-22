Police Rescue Sam the Kitten After He Got Himself Stuck In a Garbage Disposal

Curiosity almost killed the cat.

Pennsylvania police sprang into action after a kitten managed to get stuck in a garbage disposal on Saturday.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department shared a photo of Sam the ginger cat’s head sticking out from a pipe after it “got just a lil’ TOO curious.”

“The cat may have had his tongue when he first arrived, but TTPD SGT. Brian Hughes wasted no time springing into action,” the Facebook post read. “After grabbing a few tools, and a bit of coconut oil, SGT. Hughes worked for an hour to safely disassemble the disposal and successfully free the trapped feline!”

It was a “kitten situation” this past Saturday in @TredyffrinTwp, after our Officers were called to the Residence of a Family in the Wayne section whose cat got just a lil’ TOO curious – and was stuck in their garbage disposal! More > https://t.co/PK1Tscvxr2 pic.twitter.com/3Vc0pxV6fq — Tredyffrin Township Police (@The_TTPD) February 21, 2018

The kitten was uninjured after police managed to get him out – “with all 9 lives intact.”

The owner, Lynn Allendorf Naimoli, commented on the department’s photo, writing, “Officer Hughes was fabulous. He and my son worked carefully and calmly to release Sam. He is fine now, but has been trying to find the ‘monster’ who pulled him in!”

When someone in the comments asked her if she thought it was the scent of food that lured the kitten in, she wrote, “He has always been drawn to drains and likes to see where the water goes. The disposal was empty, but it may have had a lingering scent.”