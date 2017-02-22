Police Officer Adopts Cat He Rescued from Home Where Owner Died

She lost both of her owners recently but thanks to a caring police officer, Julia is going to be just fine.

Corporal Hollis with the Anne Arundel County police in Maryland has adopted an orphaned cat that had nowhere to go when her owners passed away.

“Julia, an adorable little cat, cried pitifully while Anne Arundel County police were in the home of her owner, an elderly man who had died there not long after his wife passed away,” says a Facebook post shared on Friday by Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Control. “The couple had no known next of kin, so Julia was brought by an officer to AACAC, where she stayed under protective custody for a week while it was confirmed that there was no relative interested in taking her.”

Hollis clearly fell for the kitty and made the decision to bring his work home. “Once she became available, she was quickly adopted — by this officer, the same one who had brought her to the shelter,” the post says. “He’d already been thinking about adopting a pet before meeting Julia and just couldn’t get her out of his mind, he said. Have a great life, Julia!”

Hollis’ colleagues are no doubt proud of his caring actions. “Nice work Corporal Hollis,” said a tweet from the department with a cat emoji.