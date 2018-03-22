Before the Royal Baby Arrives, Meet the First Polar Bear Cub Born in the UK in 25 Years

While the world eagerly awaits the arrival of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child, another notable UK native has already made their public debut.

In December, Victoria, a beautiful lady polar bear living at the Royal Zoological Society’s Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, gave birth to a healthy cub. The miracle of life is always a celebrated occasion, but the arrival of Victoria’s currently unnamed cub was especially momentous because the baby bear is the first polar bear to be born in all of the UK in 25 years, according to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

After waiting over two decades for a polar bear cub to call their own, the people of the UK had to wait a few more months before they could see the Scottish cutie for themselves.

For the past four months, Victoria and her cub have been behind the scenes at the zoo so the pair could bond in private. With both bears in good health and enjoying a strong relationship together, the mom-child duo was recently let out into their outdoor enclosure.

“Having spent four months in her maternity den, Victoria quickly took the chance to go outside. Understandably, her cub has been more cautious and is still getting used to new sights, smells and sounds,” the zoo’s head keeper, Una Richardson, said in statement.

Now that the cub is a little more acclimated, zoo visitors will have a chance to stop by and say hello.

The cub made its public debut on Wednesday, with mom not too far behind.

The polar bear enclosure is now open to zoo visitors, but the facility warns they cannot guarantee polar bear cub sightings, especially in the first few weeks following the baby’s debut.

“While the cub will become more confident and start to explore the large enclosure with Victoria,this will take time and they will always have access to their den for peace and quiet. There is no guarantee all of our visitors will see the cub at this early age but they may be lucky,” Richardson added.

The zoo expects to learn the gender of the highly anticipated cub kid in April or May, when the bear is old enough for a physical exam.