Aggressive. Dangerous. Angry.

People who aren’t familiar with them describe pit bulls as a lot of things — mostly negative. But as PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin explains above, pit bulls are actually “some of the sweetest, most loyal, special, amazing dogs.”

While some people breed pit bulls specifically to use as fighting dogs, the truth, Dr. Antin says, is that “99.999 percent of the pit bulls you see in the rescues and shelters are super sweet.” In fact, Chihuahuas are actually more aggressive as a breed than pit bulls — they just don’t have that extra strength that comes with being a big dog.

If you’re at a shelter and considering a pit bull, there are simple ways to tell if he or she might be overly aggressive. Hear more on that from Dr. Antin in the clip above.