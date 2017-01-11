Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Goodbye to Pup Charlie, the ‘Dog of My Dreams’

Ree Drummond is mourning the lost of a beautiful friend.

The best-selling author, a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman, said goodbye to her beloved Basset hound Charlie on Monday, and took to Instagram to memorialize him.

“I feel a little funny writing much about this, because Charlie was a dog — and because there is so much human tragedy and sadness all around that this can’t even begin to compare to,” Drummond captioned a photo of the dog walking through grass. “But anyone who’s ever loved a dog understands this specific sense of loss. I love you, Charlie. Thank you for being the dog of my dreams.”

The TV personality said the pup — the star of a series of children’s books Drummond penned — had a “full life” at the family’s Oklahoma ranch “with the cows and the rabbits, and I’m so grateful he was ours.”

In a post on her blog, Drummond said the pooch was diagnosed with lymphoma more than one year ago but recently took a turn for the worst. She described his final goodbye on Monday as “peaceful and quiet.”

The sad news struck a chord with Drummond and Charlie’s fans, who reached out on Twitter to offer their condolences. “Of course my five year old daughter and I are reading Charlie the Ranch Dog for our bed time story,” one wrote. “Will always love him.”

The messages and likes — there were more than 100,000 hearts for her post on Instagram — clearly helped mend her broken heart. “Thank you to everyone for your kind words about Charlie,” she shared on Twitter. “Someone told me today that friends double your joy and halve your sorrow. Thank you.”