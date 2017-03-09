Pig on Patrol: NYPD Cops Pose with Pet Porker in Police Vest

Sooie! There’s nothing more handsome than a man in uniform — except, perhaps, an adorable little hog in uniform.

The scene: Outside the Apple Store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

The suspect: An as-yet-unnamed piglet or miniature pig, not only posing as a police officer, but posing with two police officers.

According to the New York Post, Officer Grid Troci and his law enforcement colleague were on patrol in downtown Manhattan when they spotted the audacious animal in an NYPD jacket being walked on a red leash by its owner.

Although it is illegal to keep a pet pig in the city, there is no such law about walking one around town. Clearly smitten by the sweet, petite swine, Officer Troci happily smiled for the cameras while holding his new friend (and potential partner?).

Reminder: Impersonation of an officer is a first degree felony in New York. The little oinker got off easy — this time.