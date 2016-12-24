Pets
PHOTOS: Season’s Greetings From a Perfect Pair of Hairless Guinea Pigs
We put the call out for your favorite #cutepic and you delivered! This week’s champs are two coordinated cuties who moonlight as therapy animals
Posted on
More
1 of 5
RED-Y TO GO
Sheldon, 2, and Spencer, 1 — who are this week's #cutepic champs -- are bringing the Christmas cheer better than most thanks to their 44-year-old owner Shannon Barry, an emergency room nurse, who helps the hairless guinea pigs (a.k.a. skinny pigs) strike perfect poses for Instagram. But dress-up isn't all these two do, the pets offer stress relief to students, seniors and disabled people in their hometown of Hamilton, Canada.
2 of 5
OH WHAT FUN
"We instantly bonded," Barry tells PEOPLE of her tiny pets, who she adopted within months of each other. "It took no time for them to bond (which can be difficult to do with 2 boys). Naturally, both boys became part of everything we did and I continued to take and share pictures of our adventures."
3 of 5
MIXING THINGS UP
The local SPCA reached out about using the skinny pigs to teach children about small animal care, and that led to a pretty awesome side gig. "It went so well that I decided to see if we could possibly do more so we joined the pet therapy visiting program," she says.
4 of 5
TINY TEAM WORK
Barry says the pair have been doing therapy visits for about a year now at senior homes, homes for the disabled, adult day programs and the McMaster University student stress relief program. "It is such a rewarding experience," she says. "Sheldon and Spencer fit perfectly on the lap of someone in a wheelchair and they can enjoy cuddles and feed them regardless of their limitations."
5 of 5
DRINKING BUDDIES
A year ago, Barry started sharing pictures on Instagram of the pigs celebrating obscure national holidays like National Pfeffernusse Day, National Maple Syrup Day and National Sangria Day. "We have done some pretty funny pics and the boys are such good sports," she says. "My favorite pics are the ones where they have a straw lol."
Follow their adventures in photography on Instagram. Want to be next week's star? Share your #cutepic with @PEOPLEPets on Twitter or Instagram and your furry BFF could be featured in a photo gallery like this one.