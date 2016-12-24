PHOTOS: Season’s Greetings From a Perfect Pair of Hairless Guinea Pigs

DRINKING BUDDIES

A year ago, Barry started sharing pictures on Instagram of the pigs celebrating obscure national holidays like National Pfeffernusse Day, National Maple Syrup Day and National Sangria Day. "We have done some pretty funny pics and the boys are such good sports," she says. "My favorite pics are the ones where they have a straw lol."

Follow their adventures in photography on Instagram. Want to be next week's star? Share your #cutepic with @PEOPLEPets on Twitter or Instagram and your furry BFF could be featured in a photo gallery like this one.