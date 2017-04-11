PHOTOS: Rescuer Cuts Through Drywall, Concrete to Save the Cutest Kitten Ever

Gavin is now in good hands, thanks to an Emergency Animal Medical Technician who went the extra mile to save his life.

It took EAMT Andy Gallo from the Arizona Humane Society some time on Thursday to locate the kitten, who could be heard meowing from an attic in a home in Phoenix. Gallo had to do some serious saw work in order to reach the displaced animal, that apparently fell into the wall after a mama cat placed the kitten in the attic, the shelter said.

“It was one of my more difficult rescues and I was surprised to find that I would have to not only cut through dry wall but also cut through concrete with my saw in order to save the kitten,” Gallo said. “I knew I had to do whatever it took to save the kitten’s life.”

The dusty gray kitten, later named Gavin, was retrieved from the tight spot and will need some time to grow before he’ll be up for adoption, the shelter said. The cutie is about 3-weeks-old and being bottle fed every two hours.

If you’re interested in fostering kittens like little Gavin — who are popping up in large numbers at shelters during kitten season — visit the Arizona Humane Society’s website, where you can complete foster training online.

Click here to see more photos from the rescue on Instagram.