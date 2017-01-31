People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Cats

PHOTOS: Instagram Kitty Kuzya Will Give You Serious Vacation Envy

By @mylomickey

Updated

That dream vacay is closer than you might think.

Take it from Kuzya the cat. All you need is costumes, a few props, and some cardboard and you can magically transport yourself to all the far off destinations you’ve daydreamed about.

I dream of a vacation🏝 Where do you like to vacation? #kuzyafantasy

A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on

The photogenic feline from Moscow, Russia — who, according to his bio loves “to dream and fantasize” — takes his Instagram followers (all 9,630 of them) on colorful indoor adventures, thanks to some seriously creative photography.

He snowboards down mountains …

I like snowboarding 🏂 #kuzyafantasy

A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on

Goes camping in a wigwam…

Kuzya Fluffy Tail🐱 #kuzyafantasy

A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on

Helms a sailboat…

We are floating towards to salty wind and adventures 🌊 #kuzyafantasy

A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on

Sunbathes on a beach…

I dream of a vacation🏝 Where do you like to vacation? #kuzyafantasy

A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on

…all without ever moving a paw or going outside (as you can see, he’s comfortably kicking back in many of the photos). Not that this kitty has anything against the great outdoors.

🐈⛲️

A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on

Older Instagram shots on the page show the cat exploring the grounds of Moscow’s botanical gardens and the Memorial Museum of Cosmonautics (a museum dedicated to space exploration), which totally explains this:

Space Odyssey🌌 #kuzyafantasy

A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on

“I love sleeping on a soft cloud,” says one caption of the weightless cat soaring through the solar system. When it comes to vacations, Kuzya really shoots for the stars.

Sponsored Stories

More