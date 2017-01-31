PHOTOS: Instagram Kitty Kuzya Will Give You Serious Vacation Envy

That dream vacay is closer than you might think.
Take it from Kuzya the cat. All you need is costumes, a few props, and some cardboard and you can magically transport yourself to all the far off destinations you’ve daydreamed about.
The photogenic feline from Moscow, Russia — who, according to his bio loves “to dream and fantasize” — takes his Instagram followers (all 9,630 of them) on colorful indoor adventures, thanks to some seriously creative photography.
He snowboards down mountains …
Goes camping in a wigwam…
Helms a sailboat…
Sunbathes on a beach…
…all without ever moving a paw or going outside (as you can see, he’s comfortably kicking back in many of the photos). Not that this kitty has anything against the great outdoors.
Older Instagram shots on the page show the cat exploring the grounds of Moscow’s botanical gardens and the Memorial Museum of Cosmonautics (a museum dedicated to space exploration), which totally explains this:
“I love sleeping on a soft cloud,” says one caption of the weightless cat soaring through the solar system. When it comes to vacations, Kuzya really shoots for the stars.