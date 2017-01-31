PHOTOS: Instagram Kitty Kuzya Will Give You Serious Vacation Envy

That dream vacay is closer than you might think.

Take it from Kuzya the cat. All you need is costumes, a few props, and some cardboard and you can magically transport yourself to all the far off destinations you’ve daydreamed about.

I dream of a vacation🏝 Where do you like to vacation? #kuzyafantasy A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:11am PST

The photogenic feline from Moscow, Russia — who, according to his bio loves “to dream and fantasize” — takes his Instagram followers (all 9,630 of them) on colorful indoor adventures, thanks to some seriously creative photography.

He snowboards down mountains …

I like snowboarding 🏂 #kuzyafantasy A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:38am PST

Goes camping in a wigwam…

Kuzya Fluffy Tail🐱 #kuzyafantasy A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on Jan 31, 2017 at 4:20am PST

Helms a sailboat…

We are floating towards to salty wind and adventures 🌊 #kuzyafantasy A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on Dec 7, 2016 at 3:43am PST

Sunbathes on a beach…

…all without ever moving a paw or going outside (as you can see, he’s comfortably kicking back in many of the photos). Not that this kitty has anything against the great outdoors.

🐈⛲️ A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on Sep 8, 2016 at 12:17am PDT

Older Instagram shots on the page show the cat exploring the grounds of Moscow’s botanical gardens and the Memorial Museum of Cosmonautics (a museum dedicated to space exploration), which totally explains this:

Space Odyssey🌌 #kuzyafantasy A photo posted by Kuzya🐱 (@kuzya_in_red) on Sep 21, 2016 at 3:23am PDT

“I love sleeping on a soft cloud,” says one caption of the weightless cat soaring through the solar system. When it comes to vacations, Kuzya really shoots for the stars.