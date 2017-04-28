Hairballs have their own day, in case you didn’t know, and it’s always the last Friday in April.

The aim is to bring awareness to the pesky problem that felines face every so often, which can be combated by regular fur brushing and more.

Every year, cats (and even some dogs) do their part to make the world more aware of that hair on Instagram — so it’s obviously our duty to cull the most creative ‘celebrations’ we’ve seen, past and present.

Fashion a Hairball Hat.

Wear it and be purr-oud.

Look at me @_hobbes_ for a big hairball ✌🏼️😹 #HairballAwarenessDay #BrushYourCat #I❤️MyFurminator A post shared by tigermiez (@tigermiez) on Apr 30, 2016 at 5:44am PDT

Make a Hairball Statement.

“Balls of furry love,” is one way to describe them.

Happy (?) Hairball Awareness Day! #dogstagram #catstagram #dogsandcatsofinstagram #hairballawarenessday A post shared by @choppythedog on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Hairball Sketching.

What better way to commemorate the day?

So, happy Hairball Awareness Day? And thanks, kitties? 😂 #hairballawarenessday #cats #disgusting #cuteanyway A post shared by Ardra Farrier (@ardrafarrier) on Apr 29, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT

Hairball Artwork.

Consider it a gift for posterity.

Give the Gift of Cat Grass.

It can help eliminate hairballs.

Because he needs his greens too! #insidekitty #gingercat #ginger #hairballawareness #kittygreens #wheatgrass A post shared by Im a simple girl (@simply_me_sabrina) on Mar 22, 2016 at 11:49am PDT

Goodwill Grooming.

Clean the fur of a friend less in need of a hairball than you.

Give Someone a Good Brush.

Ahhh, that’s the spot!

Alert Your Owner to a Hairball.

It’s the least you can do (P.S. it’s all in the eyes).

Give Your Hairball Creator a Hug Today.

Because they totally deserve it!

Happy national hairball awareness day. There truly is a day for everything. #tuxedocat #hairball #hairballawareness #catsofinstagram #cat A post shared by Biscuit The Cat (@worldofbiscuit) on Apr 29, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

