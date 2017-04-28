Hairballs have their own day, in case you didn’t know, and it’s always the last Friday in April.
The aim is to bring awareness to the pesky problem that felines face every so often, which can be combated by regular fur brushing and more.
Every year, cats (and even some dogs) do their part to make the world more aware of that hair on Instagram — so it’s obviously our duty to cull the most creative ‘celebrations’ we’ve seen, past and present.
Fashion a Hairball Hat.
Wear it and be purr-oud.
Make a Hairball Statement.
“Balls of furry love,” is one way to describe them.
Hairball Sketching.
What better way to commemorate the day?
Hairball Artwork.
Consider it a gift for posterity.
in honor of #hairballawareness day may i present the ultimate #hairball displayed above a bed of the finest cat liter – the #hair is from my dearest though #OTRB cat Braille (certifying that i am a #crazycatlady for collecting my cats hair & creating a work of #art ) #hairball #catsoftinstagram #cats #cathair #catlady #fridayfeeling #art #sculpture #catfur #catlover
Give the Gift of Cat Grass.
It can help eliminate hairballs.
Goodwill Grooming.
Clean the fur of a friend less in need of a hairball than you.
NATIONAL HAIRBALL AWARENESS DAY – Really? Who thinks this stuff up? If you have a cat, you are always aware of hairballs. They are weird lumps that are usually found on your favourite carpet as opposed to easily cleaned smooth flooring. • Cats are prolific groomers and therefore ingest a silly amount of fur. Brushing your feline will go a long way in helping them avoid the undignified hacking that precedes the hairball ruining your poorly placed slacks. • As my veterinarian friend says, hairballs require constant vigilance as there is nothing like stepping on a fresh one in bare feet. • Enjoy! • #hairballawarenessday #nationalhairballawarnesssday #randomlycreative #morningfunnies #instahilarious #getyourdaydreamon #getyourcreativityon #sometimesyougottalaugh #catsofinstagram
Give Someone a Good Brush.
Ahhh, that’s the spot!
Did you know…..⠀ ⠀ The last Friday in April is Hairball Awareness Day? Tyra loves a brushing session, in fact, she insists on a morning brush before we go to work and then a nighttime brush just before bedtime….she has us very well trained!⠀ ⠀ Hairball Awareness Day is a time to consider the grooming challenges of our purr-fectly aristocratic pets. Being beautiful and regal comes naturally to felines, but lots of personal grooming is required to maintain that exquisite superior look. Newborn kittens are groomed within inches of their lives by enthusiastic mother cats, and personal hygiene becomes an ingrained part of the cat’s daily routine ranking above everything except food. Ferocious grooming causes ingestion of fur, and sooner or later, in a most unbecoming way, the haughty, dignified feline will hack up a hairball.⠀ ⠀ Hairball Awareness Day is an invitation to be aware and to practice preventative measures to help kitty through this nasty process. Practice regular grooming with a pet brush to reduce the amount of ingested fur, and offer a vet-recommended diet for hairball prevention. Be aware that occasional hairballs are to be expected, but frequent hairballs could indicate a problem.⠀ ⠀ (Info credit: daysoftheyear.com)⠀ ⠀ #cat #cats #catlady #kitty #cute #fuzzy #melbourne #catsofaustralia #catsofmelbourne #catsofinstagram #catstagram #funkyfelines #hairball #grooming #brushing #catbrush #hairballawarenessday
Alert Your Owner to a Hairball.
It’s the least you can do (P.S. it’s all in the eyes).
Yahoo says Feliz #Hairball Awareness Day! His tips: 1) brush your 😺 regularly 2) give him malt paste, it helps the hair to pass 💩 3) get used to the occasional 🤢, we all puke! #hairballawarenessday #hairballawareness #calicocuties #friyay #calicosrule #malecalico #xxycat #tortiesofinstagram #catsofinstagram #catsofspain #greeneyes #madrid #bolasdepelo #postyourpet #excellent_cats #calicocat #adoptdontshop #rescuesrock #rescuecats #maltpaste #gatotricolor #chattedespagne #neko #gatti #katze
Give Your Hairball Creator a Hug Today.
Because they totally deserve it!
Enjoy the day! How is your cat celebrating? Tweet us @peoplepets.