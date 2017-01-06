Pets
PHOTOS: Hot Shirtless Guys Holding Rescue Dogs Because Charity (You’re Welcome)
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Hub City Humane Society’s Hunks for Hounds calendar goes to animals in need
REED PIERCE, MEDICAL STUDENT
Photographer Sarah Douglas and Zachary Holley were entrusted with the extremely difficult job of capturing shots of rescue dogs from Mississippi's Hub City Humane Society in the loving arms of 12 easy-on-the-eyes guys (where can we get a job like THAT?) — and we think a Pulitzer is definitely in order. Despite appearances, there's a whole lot more to Pierce — pictured here with dog Reese — than those piercing eyes. "I've always found myself extremely attached to animals and always make sure to take time out of my day to stop and pet every dog I see," he says in a bio.
PAUL KIRKLEY, GYM OWNER
Don't let those insane muscles fool you, folks: There's a big softie under there! The Ellisville, Mississippi, gym owner — posing with Bandit — is a big "lover of animals," he says in his bio.
HUNTER DEERMAN, MASTER'S STUDENT
He's studying biological sciences at the University of Southern Mississippi, but always makes time for animals — like his longhaired teacup Chihuahua, whom he says is the "sweetest thing ever," and Miss Piggy, pictured here, who appears to be fixated on his body art (same). "If you ask anyone about me, they will tell you that my love for animals extends beyond any kind of measurement tool," he tells Douglas.
LELLAND DUCKSWORTH, ZOOKEEPER
You've gotta love a guy who has made it his life's work to care for animals big and small. P.S. Those muscles holding Minnie Mouse the dog? They're courtesy of competitive bodybuilding.
COREY GIBSON, LAWYER
Submitted for the calendar by his wife, who wrote his bio, Gibson is described as "a sophisticated lawyer by day, and a good ole' country boy by night." (Is it hot in here, or is that just us?) "Corey Daniel has been my better half for nearly 12 years now," she writes. "I can honestly say that he's the best looking thing I've ever seen and his loyal love for God's creatures is unsurpassed. I knew he was the one when he gave me the one thing that I'd always wanted for Christmas but had yet to receive: the first love of our lives, a tiny dog named Shadow."
TREVOR SCHEURER, COLLEGE STUDENT
His love for animals is so strong that he took time out of his crazy-busy schedule — he's a student, MMA fighter and maintenance technician — to pose with mixed breed pup Roxy here, a cuddle that was clearly meant to be.
CARLOS OSCAR, SOFTBALL COACH
Don't judge this hunky book by its cover! Fitness isn't the only thing that's important to the Puerto Rico native holding sweet Seymour. "In my spare time I enjoy Crossfit, spending time with my family, and reading," Oscar says.
WYATT LINDSEY, STUDENT
The marketing and management major at William Carey University, who is holding his canine twin, a.k.a. rescue dog Fitz, has an inspiring story to tell. "I recently lost 120 lbs. and started a fit life," he says in his bio. "I've done modeling before and would love to again!"
To feast your eyes on more hunks and hounds (yay: they've all found homes!) in the calendar, buy one for $15 here.