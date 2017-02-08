What’s in a name? The meaning behind this one is, well, very deep.

A homeless kitty, now named Scuba, found herself at the bottom of an old, empty pool at a Sport Chalet location in Arizona last week and needed some assistance getting out.

The feline, who was no doubt purr-plexed by her situation, tried to paw her way out of the pool and away from about a foot of standing water. Bloody paw marks found at the scene were an indicator that the cat attempted to take matters into her own claws, but to no avail.

“When I first heard the cries outside of the gate, it broke my heart,” rescuer Andy Gallo, an Arizona Humane Society emergency animal medical technician, tells PEOPLE in an email. “It was clear that she had been down there for some time and she was curled up in the corner, soaking wet, shaking and hungry. I feel as if she wouldn’t [have] made it much longer down there. Despite her situation, she is the sweetest girl and will make someone a very loving pet.”

The shelter says Scuba has spent the last few days at its Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital healing from paw injuries, and she’s expected to go up for adoption on Thursday at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion.

If you’re interested in taking the plunge with Scuba and providing her a forever home, call: 602-997-7585.